Promoting Social Justice One Poster at a Time

To understand what the Center for Urban Pedagogy, or CUP, does, executive director Christine Gaspar takes you to the bathroom to ponder the porcelain.

“It’s like when you flush a toilet, ” Gaspar explains. “When you think of how it works, you could probably answer the water goes through a series of pipes, that there’s some infrastructure involved. But do you really know where that water goes?”

Her point: even something as mundane and at-first logical as household plumbing may actually be confusing when considered as part of a larger system. The more we think about something the less understandable it may become. And that’s what CUP aims to do: To help everyone from street vendors to immigrant kids running afoul of the law, by making posters that make the city bureaucracy easy to understand.

CUP began informally in 1997, when founder Damon Rich and a few collaborators, fresh from college, began exploring how the city works. They came up with a zine and started to recruit support from artists and community groups. But rather than consigning their work to a forgotten gallery exhibition, the group wanted to reach a broader audience. Posters and pamphlets became an ideal outlet.

Over time, CUP has stayed focused. And it has seen its budget increase 30-fold. One of its programs, “Making Policy Public,” is helping educate arrested young people to street vendors to longshoreman on their rights and opportunities by clever graphic art fold-out posters. One effort is even included in the Cooper Hewitt National Design Museum’s triennial: A poster that teachers street vendors their rights, so they can avoid fines and earn an honest living.

Each year, CUP puts out four posters to address four specific educational needs by community groups. It puts a call out for requests to community organizers, non-profits, or any other group looking to publicize a message; those proposals are vetted by a jury of community members and graphic artists, including as Charles Blow, a visual op-ed contributor to The New York Times, and Sheila Levrant de Bretteville, who directs Yale’s storied graduate program in graphic design. To win help from CUP, an organization has to have a clear sense of what their audience and mission; a plan for distributing the posters; and the topic has to be readily translatable into graphics.

The projects, once commissioned, are often a rare opportunity for community groups to work closely with a graphic designer. “They don’t often see how well it can help them communicate social justice issues,” she explains. The designers, meanwhile, get a chance to break out of the cloistered design world. Money isn’t a motivator; each community group and artist receives a $1000 honorarium that hardly covers the actual cost and time for any given project.