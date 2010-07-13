Infographic: The Definitive Guide to Wasting Time on YouTube

Designer Karen Kavett was so inspired by the So You Need a Typeface poster that she took it upon herself to create a massive infographic showing which YouTube channel you should be watching.

Quite simply, it’s insane. “I began by making a list of everyone I’m subscribed to and other popular YouTubers I thought should be on it,” she writes. “Then I divided them into Vloggers, Musicians, and Everyone Else, and just went at making a really ugly graph showing all the different routes.” There’s no question its ugly, but it’s also fantastic.

Here’s a detailed shot of the types of decisions you can make on the chart–“Do you like rapping?” and “Do you like only songs about breakfast?”

Check out the full-sized version here.

[Via I Love Charts]CK