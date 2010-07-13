Bet Your Annual Report Isn’t As Fun as This One

Almost no one, except for financial analysts and stock regulators, reads annual reports (and often, those guys don’t read them either). If you’re a company eager to pound your chest after a solid year, that’s a problem. How do you solve it?

Home Retail Group, a major U.K. retailer, called in SAS, a branding firm, for help. Rather than producing another well-designed by ultimately forgotten annual report, they instead produced a stop-motion animation:

The so-called video-wall comprised a 13’x20′ grid, made of 2,128 boxes. To illustrate each of the major points in the annual report, volunteers manually switched out white and blue boxes, creating an animation that emerged after three whole days of round-the-clock work. Naturally, the results were recorded for a web-based annual report–but they were also collapsed into a straight-forward video that keeps you watching (and learning about the company). Very clever.

[Via CreativeReview]CK