A Challenge to Designers: Create Better Jobs



Nice work! Good job! I can make this work. Got that mojo workin’! Work it out.

What’s so scary about the current employment trend is that the job market is changing in a big way. Jobs not only fuel the economy, employment frames our society, marks our days and defines our personal essence. In the ’60s they said: “You are what you eat!” Now you are what you do. Big business ‘R us and career ‘R you. Most of our time is taken up with work: Traveling there, working, and then trying to relax afterward. Jobs are much more important than just a way to pay the bills, they stabilize our society and rank our worth. It’s hard to unwind jobs from our culture.

Peasants in medieval France worked only in the morning. Today, when you take a job, you join a company and become part of the brand. Your boss sets goals and rewards you. Your worldview is transformed. Jobs introduce us to our friends and help us bond. The company culture of office picnics and coffee breaks give our lives meaning. Jobs play the role of neighbors and church. Our jobs give meaning to our lives. So getting laid-off is a catastrophe. Your personal network is broken and more than half of your day is empty. It’s like your reason for living is gone.