Gross-Out Gizmos: Devices That Sprout Goosebumps and Hair

In an age of fluffy-friend robots and motherly inanimate objects, it was only inevitable that some technologically minded wag would take on the slimier side of humanity. Exhibit A: The artist Katrin Baumgarten, whose gee-whiz gadgets are designed explicitly to gross you out. (What is it with these Germans?!)

Aesthetics of Disgust is a suite of ordinary objects that mutate, when you interact with them, into hairy, slimy, goose-pimply monuments to human filth.

Maybe our favorite light-switch of the bunch: One whose hair (yes, it has hair!) stands on end: