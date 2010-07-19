advertisement
Infographic of the Day: 20 Recipes For Fancypants Coffee Drinks

Because it’s Monday, and because you’re probably clutching your morning coffee like a man overboard grasping at a life preserver, here’s a handy dandy chart by Plaid Creative, showing you how to make any one of 20 coffee drinks. Some of these are simple. Some them are probably a tad bit embarrassing to order:

