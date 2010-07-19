Where to Find the World’s Billionaires

If you’re looking to cozy up to some billionaires, you’re in the right place. A map posted at jordiplanas.com shows which parts of the world have the most super-rich people, and sure enough, America is No. 1.

The United States has 115 billionaires, many of them packed on the West Coast (think: eBay, Google, Oracle, Nike, Apple, Amazon). No surprise there. The map also shows clusters in Europe, the Middle East, Russia, India, and Japan. Of individual nations, Germany has the second highest number of billionaires. Russia is third.

Supplementary pie charts tell us how many of the billionaires are men versus women and how many earned their fortune versus inherited it. It’s too bad that data isn’t plotted out on the map. We’d love to see where all the trust-fund babies are snorting up their inheritance. (Our guess: Connecticut.)

Sourced from Forbes‘s The World’s Billionaires list, the information isn’t particularly shocking unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past 20 years. But it proves that America really is the greatest country in the world for rich people. So we beat on, yachts against the current…

