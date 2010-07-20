The Gaudi Chair: Historic Structure, Futuristic 3-D Printing

3-D printing is among the most futuristic technologies employed by today’s designers. But the precision of the computer-driven process means that objects can be modeled almost exactly according to basic principles of nature. Take, for example, the new Gaudi Chair from Dutch designer Bram Geenan . Emulating Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi’s approach, Geenan formed his chair by observing the geometry of metal chains suspended from a ceiling–the inverted arcs were Gaudi’s way of identifying the strongest possible shape for structural arches in his churches.

Using computer-aided drafting software, Geenan translated the gravity-induced curve of the chains into a digital model, adding algorithms to create an equally sound structure for the backrest. In collaboration with Freedom of Creation, an Amsterdam-based research and design studio that specializes in 3-D printing technologies, Geenan then turned his CAD image into a refined piece of furniture.

The Freedom of Creation process involves dividing the digital model into several pieces, then laser-sintering the components, building up ultra-fine layers of carbon fiber and glass-filled nylon until an object forms. The video below briefly illustrates the high-tech transformation from physical to virtual, and back to physical (accompanied by atmospheric, presumably Gaudi-inspired Spanish guitar).