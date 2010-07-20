advertisement
advertisement

Nice Typestache! A Field Guide to Type Faces and Facial Hair

Nice Typestache! A Field Guide to Type Faces and Facial Hair

From the very wide intersection of typeface geekery and facial hair innovation comes the Field Guide to Typestaches, designed by a San Francisco-based art director named Tor. In case you find it difficult to distinguish the personalities of Courier, Copperplate, and Big Caslon, you can now have them anthropomorphized and framed above your desk.

[Typestache Poster]SR

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company