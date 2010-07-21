Almost Genius: A Camera That Decides the Best Pic to Take

We hate to admit it, but so much of what makes a good picture doesn’t involve a whole lot of human input–that’s one reason why digital cameras have made superb snapshots so simple. But consider this: Much of what makes a picture artistic could actually be programmed into a camera. Diagonal compositions, color contrasts, foreground/background? All of these are pretty simple things for a computer to vet.

The logical next step? German designer Andrew Kupresanin has designed Nadia, a little black camera dressed like a Goth Flip that contains an “aesthetics inference engine,” which assesses the artistic quality of a potential shot.

Rather than display the image, the screen on the back of the camera shows only a percentage value that indicates how good a photo you’re about to take. As you shift positions and angles, the number changes, approaching 100% as you approach the ideal pic.

Obviously, this is a prototype concept, rather than a full-blown consumer product–but it’s pretty easy to imagine that one day soon, our cameras will be able to say, “Just a bit to the left! And tilt the camera a bit! That’s nice.”