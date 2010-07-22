Wanted: Beds For Super-Stylish Pups and Kitties

Over here at Co.Design, we’re dog people. We’re also design freaks. Which puts us in a bind when shopping for stuff for our dog. Finally, Muovo, a tiny Finnish company, has heard our plight, and produced what might be the best-looking set of dog beds on the market. (Fine: They’d also suit cats as well. Especially the tall ones.)
What’s best, you can buy these right now in the U.S., via the Finnish Design Shop. At $189, they’re quite spendy. Then again, what’s the point of buying nice furniture if you’ve got a ratty dog crate in the corner. (We do.)