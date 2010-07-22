Almost Genius: Cleaning Products Where You Just Add Water

A lot of companies have been improving their environmental records by increasing the concentration of their household cleaners, but even a bottle of triple-concentrated detergent is mostly water. iQ, by Planet People , does away with the water and provides just the cleaning agents and the bottle?when the product comes home, the bottle is filled from the tap. Like Kool-Aid for cleaning.

iQ currently makes four products, all of which come in a bottle of identical design. When the bottle runs dry, instead of tossing it and buying a new one, it can be fitted with a fresh cartridge and refilled with tap water. Because the company produces fewer bottles and avoids the cost of freighting water around the country, iQ cleaners have a lower pricetag?allegedly 25% less?than average offerings. And they save massive amounts of fuel in transportation, because the actual product is so might lighter and smaller.

While we’re probably better off without just-add-water concentrated beverages, when it comes to non-ingestible solutions, this one seems so obvious it’s hard to believe it’s not the norm. SR