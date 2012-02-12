Architects Use 3-D Tools to Uncover a Murder

A spatial forensics report from the Brooklyn architecture collective Situ Studio has forced Israeli officials to open a criminal inquiry into the death of a Palestinian man, who was killed during a demonstration in the West Bank village of Bil?in last year.

The report, prepared with Goldsmiths? Centre for Research Architecture, in London and the attorney Michael Sfard, supports claims that soldiers fired tear-gas grenades directly at protesters, fatally wounding 30-year-old Bassem Abu-Rahmeh. Originally, soldiers contended — and authorities believed — that the death was accidental. Now, after reading Situ’s report, Israel’s judge advocate general has ordered an official investigation, according to the human-rights group B’Tselem, which cosponsored the report. Situ’s report is a haunting collision of design, technology, human rights, and the most explosive and intractable conflict in the world. Forensic architecture is a highly specialized field in which architects offer up their expert opinions on everything from construction accidents to building leaks; usually there’s some sort of litigation involved. Here, in a combat zone where violence is the rule, not the exception, the work takes on grave new import. Using 3-D design software, the authors recreated the events of April 9, 2009. That day, Abu-Rahmeh and other demonstrators gathered to protest the nearby Israeli-West Bank barricade — Israel’s controversial security bulwark (known, among Palestinians, as ?an apartheid wall”).

