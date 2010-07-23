advertisement
Transformable “Culture Shed” May Touch Down Near NYC’s High Line

The perpetual buzz around New York City’s High Line continues with news that the National Endowment for the Arts will grant $100K to the planning of a new cultural building for the Hudson Yards redevelopment zone.

A star-studded collaboration between Diller Scofidio & Renfro and the Rockwell Group, the Culture Shed will house visual arts exhibitions, performance space, and rentable event space. The five-story building will occupy 22,000 square feet of the 26-acre mixed-use site. Maybe the design’s biggest bit of wizardry: The shed is actually a series of nesting exterior sheds; when more space is needed, these can roll out on tracks.

While $100,000 will ultimately be a small fraction of the budget required to build such a grand space, it represents a commitment to supporting arts and cultural facilities in the large redevelopment area, which will ultimately residential and commercial buildings and public open space. SR

