This Clock Is an Attention Whore

We recently wrote about neurotic robots . So why not a clock with sass and an overweening love of attention?

Hye-Yeon Park created a digital wall clock that won’t tell you the time unless you’re giving it the attention it wants. When you stand in front of it and stare, the segmented digits come fully into view, but if you turn away, the numbers dissolve piece by piece, making the information illegible. Besides being a finicky, fame-seeking timepiece that always wants you to be talking about it, tweeting about, and generally making it the focus of your life, maybe the gadget might provide good practice for lengthening your attention span?

