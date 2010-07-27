Frog Design Jumps Into Car-Charging Business

It’s been less than a month since GM unveiled its Yves Behar-designed electric car charger , and already the mega-corporation is being challenged by another design-savvy charge spot: the Blink charger, designed by Frog Design for charging station veteran ECOtality.

The black-and-white Blink charging station, set to roll out this Fall, comes in both public and home versions. The Level II charger, which juices up cars in four to eight hours, is designed squarely for retail locations–such as grocery store parking lots and movie theater lots.

ECOtality already has partnerships with a number of retailers. “We’ve had a huge number of handraisers,” says ECOtality CEO Jonathan Read. “There are certain brands that want to be associated.”

The company has a big advantage compared to other design-minded charger manufacturers: a $114 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy that will allow the company to deploy almost 15,000 charging stations in 16 cities across 6 U.S. states (and Washington D.C.). The grant lets ECOtality hand off its chargers for free to some of the first purchasers of the Chevy Volt and Nissan Leaf EVs, as well as select retailers.

The home version of ECOtality’s charger consists of two separate units intended to be installed at eye level. The adaptable charger lies close to the wall and contains no sharp edges–it’s designed, in other words, to be as non-intrusive as possible.