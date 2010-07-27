A Yacht Inspired by the Paper Boats of Children

As a kid, it’s easy to pretend a paper boat is a seaworthy ship, but childhood fantasies fade and paper boats turn to pulp. To help keep the dream alive, the designers at Artax Studio have created a grown-up variation: a 55-foot yacht in the shape of the paper toy.

Despite the simplicity of the concept, the yacht is not short on luxurious details. The central cabin is housed inside a glass pyramid, the sides of which open upward to create wing-like canopies. A cooking island marks the middle of the living quarters, surrounded by lounge furniture and capped off on either end by private sleeping cabins. For calm days on the sea, the bulwark folds down toward the water, extending the deck, and a retractable swimming ladder can be deployed for adventurous sailors.

While the yacht outshines its simple cousin in terms of creature comforts, the details remain, as with the paper boat, merely a 3D-rendered figment of the designer’s imagination.