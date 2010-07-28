Can Annoying Cigarette Packs Make Smokers Quit?

Screw Nicorette. RISD ID grad Erik Askin has a better idea to help smokers kick the habit: Make cigarette packaging so irritating, you have no choice but to quit.

As things stand, cigarettes are too well-designed, Askin says, and he’s right. The standard hard pack flip-top makes it easy to grab smokes, share them with the requisite “I-only-smoke-when-I-drink” mooch, and store them in small places: a pocket, the cuff of your T-shirt — wherever. Even soft packs have design cred. Industrial design kingpin Raymond Loewy whomped up the iconic Lucky Strike packs back in 1940, and dorks in pompadours and peg-leg jeans have been smoking them ever since. For too long, cigarette companies used good design for evil. Now, Askin says, it’s time to use bad design for good.

Ergo, he turned a rectangular pack into a thoroughly inconvenient diamond. Called Design to Annoy, the thing is so wide and the angling so severe, it’s impossible to grip without looking like a fumbling doofus. Bumming becomes an awkward collision of fingers — a social exchange best avoided at all possible costs. And don’t even try to stuff the pack in your back pocket. Chances are, it’ll fall out and if it doesn’t, well, that sucks for you, too, ?cause you’ll probably look like you’ve got a big load of coal in your pants. You CANNOT win.