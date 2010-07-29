Eye Candy: Cardboard Boxes Become Pixelated Fantasyland

The Parisian architect Stéphane Malka turned an empty room into a gorgeous minimalist landscape by filling it with the humblest of humble objects, the cardboard box.

The installation, Rue Sans Frontieres (No Limits in the Streets), was made up of hundreds of boxes painted semi-gloss white, then glued together and thrown up around 2,045-square-foot gallery in Moscow. Like a happy Cubist explosion, they littered the walls, the floor, and the ceiling. It’s what you might’ve gotten had you put Picasso and Kengo Kuma in a Mail Boxes Etc. together.