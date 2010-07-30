Eye Candy: Solid Vase Is a 3-D Pic of Splashing Milk

The Singaporean designer Fung Kwok Pan has managed to capture the flow of water in solid form, and the result is stunning.

It’s called Fluid Vase, and it’s pretty much what the name suggests.

How’s it made? Fung photographed water being poured into a vessel at 500 frames a second. Then, he used the images to produce 3-D simulations, creating a virtual mesh vase. Finally, a real vase was built layer by layer with a Selective Laser Sintering machine–basically a laser that prints stuff out of powder.