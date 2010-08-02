Infographic of the Day: The Mobile-Ad Market Explodes

Branding, like you see in ads on TV and the Internet, won’t work on mobile phones–the displays are simply too small, and the user’s attention too focused, for a tiny brand banner to sink into the consciousness. Yet mobile phones are the future of media. Ads, therefore, have to be far more targeted, context aware, and easy to understand.

So what’s the solution, for advertisers? Coupons, as this infographic by Tiffany Farrant shows:

Maybe the most stunning stat is about the U.S. market: Mobile coupons were a teeny, $90 million market in the U.S. in 2009. Yet in four years, that’s expected to grow to $6.5 billion.

Yet the most interesting chart in the entire graphic is this one, which covers how coupons affect people’s behavior. Coupons don’t encourage just the people on the fence about laying out for a new purchase–they actually cause people to spend far more than they might have otherwise: