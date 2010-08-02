London’s Subway, a “Poor Man’s Art Gallery”

In the chaotic days after of World War I, London imparted order on the city by doing something no one had done successfully before: It branded the hell out of the Tube.

It was part of a landmark public transportation campaign that included signs, timetables, station architecture, train interiors, buses, and rubbish bins, among other things, and its showpiece was a series of splashy posters. The posters, many done up by noteworthy artists and graphic designers, were both a celebration of the London Underground and a window onto the pleasures and anxieties of the time. In the words of one British newspaper: “An excellent show they make, covering many facets, both grim and gay, of the British way of life.”

More than 20 posters from the ’20s to the ’40s are now on view at MoMA through February.

Here, we’ve got “Power: The Nerve Centre of London’s Underground” (1930) by the American-born graphic artist E. McKnight Kauffer. The Tube — the first subterranean railway system in the world — was a feat of transportation engineering, and the mucky mucks wanted everyone to know. (Note the smoke stacks in the upper right-hand corner. Obviously, they weren’t selling public transit on its environmental bona fides.)

As MoMA tells it, these posters made “poor man’s picture galleries” out of London’s metro stations, with hot-shot artists like Contructivist painter László Moholy-Nagy transforming billboards for subway fares and “pneumatic doors” into works of art.