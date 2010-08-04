Infographic of the Day: How Your Favorite Websites Spy on You

We all know, vaguely, that the websites we visit are tracking us with cookies and whatnot, silently scraping data on how and where we surf. But when you see the facts all laid out for you, it’s gobsmacking.

The Wall Street Journal just published the results of an investigation they did into tracking habits at the Web’s top 50 websites, and summed up the results in this superb infographic. Basically, the top half shows the Web’s top 50 websites; the bottom half shows the tracking companies whose software can be found on those sites. When you click on one, it shows you the myriad linkages between them.

Here, for example, are all of the tracking sites used by Dictionary.Reference.com:

And here are all of the sites where Google has embedded its own tracking software: