Art Made of Lottery Tickets Builds Anew, Using Dashed Dreams

Good news for those of you who frittered away all your hard-earned cash on the lottery and never, ever won: Now you can turn old tickets into dream homes! Cars! Tropical vacations! We mean that literally!

The art pair Ghost of a Dream transforms discarded lottery tickets into the very stuff you might’ve bought had you not lost. All. The. Time. Think of it as a public service. They’re building new dreams out of spent dreams.

So they’ve got an exotic getaway on a desolate island made out of $29,000 worth of disused lottery scratch-offs.

And a dining room done up in some sort of Louis Quatorze decor ($70,000)