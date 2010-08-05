Infographics Exclusive: The Little Book of Shocking Eco Facts

A couple weeks ago, we brought you a sneak peak at The Little Book of Shocking Global Facts , a slim but striking volume filled with illustrations of unbelievable facts.

This October, the publisher, Fiell, is releasing a successor: The Little Book of Shocking Eco Facts, by Mark Crundwell and Cameron Dunn, with illustrations by Barnbrook Design. We’ve got an exclusive preview of what the book will look like; here’s a taste:

Up top: In the mountain forests of the Colombian Andes, 1/3 of bird species have gone extinct in the last 80 years.

Raw rain forest, if it’s simply stripped and converted to pasture, is worth about $150 per hectare per year. But if it’s used instead for sustainable uses, that figure rises to $1175:

Singapore is a microcosm of ecological collapse: Since it was first colonized, it has lost 99.8% of its forest cover, and 26% of its natural species: