Infographics Exclusive: The Little Book of Shocking Eco Facts

A couple weeks ago, we brought you a sneak peak at The Little Book of Shocking Global Facts, a slim but striking volume filled with illustrations of unbelievable facts.
This October, the publisher, Fiell, is releasing a successor: The Little Book of Shocking Eco Facts, by Mark Crundwell and Cameron Dunn, with illustrations by Barnbrook Design. We’ve got an exclusive preview of what the book will look like; here’s a taste:
Up top: In the mountain forests of the Colombian Andes, 1/3 of bird species have gone extinct in the last 80 years.
Raw rain forest, if it’s simply stripped and converted to pasture, is worth about $150 per hectare per year. But if it’s used instead for sustainable uses, that figure rises to $1175:
Singapore is a microcosm of ecological collapse: Since it was first colonized, it has lost 99.8% of its forest cover, and 26% of its natural species:
Light bulbs account for 25% of all the electricity we use; 75% of that could be saved by switching from incandescent bulbs to CFLs:
Methane concentration in the atmosphere has gone up by 148% since 1750, and methane, as a greenhouse gas, has been shown to be 21 times more harmful carbon dioxide:
11 of the 18 species of penguin are suffering population declines; seven are classified as vulnerable; and four are endangered:
The ocean absorbs massive amounts of carbon dioxide from the air. As a result, since 1800, the ocean’s pH has dropped to from 8.2 to 8.1–and the ocean’s life is extraordinarily fine tuned to water acidity. If current trends continue, the ocean’s pH will be 7.8 by 2070:
