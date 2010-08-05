Little Black E-Dress, Perfect for Hacker Sexpots

It’s the fantasy of every 16-year-old boy who knows his way around World of Warcraft : a strappy, high-tech teddy that flashes a girl’s bits whenever she inches close. Hawt.

The Intimacy Black dress by Dutch techie-art fashionistas Anouk Wipprecht, Daan Roosegaarde (whom we’ve written about before), and V2_ Lab, might not have the obvious sex appeal of black lace. (It looks more like a shredded balloon to us.) But it’s definitely NSFW.

The black bands are made of conductive “smart foil” that turns transparent when exposed to electricity. When heat sensors embedded in the dress detect bodies nearby, they send a jolt that renders the dress see-through. The sensors also react to light; snap a flash photo, and the bands disappear faster than you can say lady Dranei.