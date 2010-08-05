Design*Sponge Calls for Peace Between Pros and DIY-ers

“Don’t worry,” Grace Bonney, founder of the blog design*sponge told a ballroom full of designers at IDSA’s international conference in Portland, Oregon last night. “DIYers won’t replace you. We’re not trying to take your jobs.”

Why the defensiveness? The conference’s topic might have something to do with it. “DIY Design: Threat or Opportunity?,” is this year’s theme, and Bonney was tagged to kick off the festivities.

As one of the most influential voices in the area deemed “threat,” Bonney tried to walk a diplomatic line, assuring the audience that her community, while talented and eager, was in no position to swoop in and land the HP account.

“We don’t have your talent,” she said. “We need your input.”

While acknowledging that the crafts movement has its faults — too often, they copy other peoples’ designs, there’s frequently a lack of quality control, they can be lazy when it comes to innovation (her words, not mine!) — she insisted that, on balance, the movement represents more good than bad.