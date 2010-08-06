Almost Genius: A Beautiful Bike Frame That Requires Less Metal

There’s a good reason that the Victor Bike, designed by Christophe Robillard, looks so funky: The various bends allow it to use less metal, and less welds. Ergo, the bike frame is green, in a way.

Usually, bikes have two metal tubes (“seat stays”) running from the top of the seat tube to the hub; and another two metal pipes (“chain stays”) running from the hub to the bottom of the seat tube. But that basic design is a relic of industrial manufacturing capabilities of the mid-20th century. We do a lot more with metal these days, and that’s what Robillard did, using steel that was bent at an angle, so that the frame is made of less metal (since both the chain stay and seat stay are simple extensions of the frame).

Robillard also lavished attention on an integrated reflector for the front, and a gorgeously curved fender for the back, with another integrated reflector: