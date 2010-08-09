Lamp Declares “Gentle War” On Masculine Interiors

Here comes the Bride, a lamp made out of braided hair, clouding the already-blurry line between people and inanimate objects. The good news: The hair is fake. The bad news: It still looks like someone scalped Heidi.

The Bride is the work of Latvian brand Mammalampa, and, hints of Alpine bloodshed aside, it’s meant to evoke girlish whimsy. Ask any office drone who has peered out onto an ocean of steely gray task lamps, and he’ll tell you: Lighting design is a man’s world. Mammalampa says it’s declaring a “gentle war” on old-guard lamp-making; its work stands as a rebuke to fixtures produced by acts of (all-too-male) violence, to paraphrase the official Mammalampa Manifesto. Ergo, the Bride: “most definitely a lamp with a gender. … that of the fairer sex.”

What precisely constitutes a lamp of the fairer sex, you ask? It’s made from paper, for one, and it’s coiled into a tight little updo that would look right at home on someone herding goats at the foot of the Matterhorn. It’s available as a table, floor, or pendant lamp. And, this being a modern bride, it comes in virginal white or whorish brown.