Infographic of the Day: Domo Arigato, Doctor Roboto

You probably knew that robots are gradually rolling and squeaking into the operating room–but you might be surprised at how ornate they’ve become and what they can do. So to satisfy your robo-curiosity, here’s an infographic on surgical robots , created for Rasmussen College by Column Five Media. The thing is, quite simply, massive:

[Click for full-size version]

But amid that forest of data, there’s fascinating tidbits. For example, the central illustration shows how one type of surgical robot works: The surgeon sits at a console that has actuated hand attachments, allowing her to control a bank of robotic arms. The contraption has myriad benefits–the surgeon can literally get more hands, and they’ll never shake, lose their concentration, or sneeze and rip a hole in the patient. And instead of telling an assistant to do this or that–an exchange fraught with the potential for errors, especially in a long surgery–the doctor can tell the robot exactly what she needs:

Meanwhile, to the right on the chart, there’s a sidebar that tells you all about how prevalent robots are in the main surgical branches: