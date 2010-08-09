Infographic: Boring Old Electrical Circuits Produce Gorgeous Art

That image above isn’t an artisan fabric, created for some hipster clothing line; it isn’t a poster for a new band created by some graphic-designer from Switzerland with rare, pointy glasses. It’s actually a visualization of an electrical circuit.

Artist Eva Schindling specializes in data viz, and to create these pieces, she first connected a bunch of electrical components: resistors, capacitors, transistors, inductors, diodes. Then, she connected these to electrical-single reading devices, and ran these through Processing, an open-source data-viz program created by the legendary Ben Fry.

Processing allowed Schindling to visualize the electrical readings from the circuit, in myriad colors and patterns :

A crazy-looking spiral that resembles a carburetor or maybe a piece of art made of magnetic ferrofluid:

What looks like a purple flame stitch: