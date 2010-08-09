Punk Rock Patisserie Gives Middle Finger to the Doily

The new Munich patisserie, run by punk-cum-Greenpeace-activist Armin Stegbauer, bills itself as a high-design middle finger to granny bakeries everywhere. Instead of fingerprint-stained display cases filled with oozing eclairs and blechkuchen, you’ve got minimalist cakes in white boxes exploding from the ceiling like a blast of pixels. The walls are purple and the chairs yellow. And its motto (written in hot pink caps on the front window) is “Fuck the Backmischung!” (Fuck the Cake Mix!).

The space, designed by Munich-based Designliga , was a revamp of a 1950s confectionary in the city’s Westend district (famed site of German sot convention Oktoberfest.) Apparently, the starting point for the concept was, “Tell me what music you listen to, and I’ll tell you who you are.” Designliga took care of branding, too.

In all honesty, the place isn’t that punk rock. It’s still got white counter tops and dainty little cafe tables and long benches that could comfortably sit families, even grandma. Stegbauer, apparently, wanted to retain some aspects of old German patisserie culture. (Paying customers, for a start.)

So that leaves us with a hybrid shop that’s got plenty of attitude and even more commercial appeal–and considering that the Bowery is now high-end real estate while CBGB’s old space houses a Daniel Bouloud restaurant, that’s probably the punkest thing about it.