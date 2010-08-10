World’s Wackiest Water Park Rises In Beijing, Where Michael Phelps Once Won Gold

The National Aquatics Center, aka the Water Cube, aka that icon of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, which, along with the Bird’s Nest, came to symbolize the financial toll of a massive international sporting spectacle, has reopened as a water park. And, naturally, it’s an even bigger spectacle.

The park is designed by Toronto-based Forrec, and it’s a technicolor explosion that’s like Candy Land on a cocktail combo of steroids and crack. It’s got slides, some seven-stories tall, with fearsome names like Aqualoop, Bullet Bowl, and Speed Slides. It’s got monster jellyfish dangling from the ceiling and done up in gentle pastels as if to distract people from the fact that there are monster jellyfish dangling from the ceiling. There are whirlpools and rides frighteningly called “deep-sea tornadoes” and giant rainbow-colored funnels that could pass for an acid freak’s idea of smoke stacks. The whole thing looks like a coal plant crossed with the set from The Little Mermaid. And apparently, people can’t stay away.

It’s a remarkable conversion for a building that should’ve been resigned to cobwebs and sweet memories. Mounting any Olympics is risky business, and nobody approached the task with more zeal than China, which spent billions dotting Beijing with architectural monuments to its own greatness. The historical ledger is filled with cautionary tales against outsize capital building campaigns (see here and here), and Beijing seemed doomed to the same fate. Sure enough, the tourists who were supposed to throng the city never showed, and the Bird’s Nest turned into a creepy shell of its former self; an attempt last winter to revive it with a snow park initially attracted more journalists than visitors. This, of course, conflicts with the official dispatch from state-run Chinese media, which claims that both the Bird’s Nest and the Water Cube are “examples to the world of the correct way to run Olympic facilities after the competition.”