Seven Visions of a High-Speed Rail Future

America’s high-speed rail initiative; Developing countries such as China pouring billions into transit infrastructure; Cataclysmic oil prices–all signs point to a future filled with trains. An exhibition on view in downtown L.A. through the end of the month, LA Beyond Cars: a Global Perspective on Rail and Public Space , includes dozens of projects that envision this future, from passenger stations to new business models for shipping our goods.

Up top: The interior of a rail station designed by Zaha Hadid, the New High Speed Station Napoli Afragola in Italy. The station serves as both transit hub and a new gateway to the city of Naples. The design uses a large overhead concourse that spans the width of the structure which can be used to access the trains but also can be used as a public bridge, allowing passengers and residents to use a new urban link that connects the two adjacent neighborhoods.

Below: The Bologna Central Station, or Cittia Sospesa, connects northern and southern Italy as well as many different types of transit, allowing city streets and all their traffic to weave in and out of the station itself. The complex, designed by MVDRV is meant to be used for transit but also serves a vital role in the city itself since the roof of the Cittia Sospesa offers shopping, office buildings, and public space for both travelers and the citizens of Bologna.

MasTransit proposes a transit system for the Los Angeles area that functions more like a large circular route, like Tokyo’s Yamonote line and Chicago’s Loop. L.A. would become its own rail system that syncs up to the statewide high-speed rail system but delivers the same speed and service on a more regional scale, solving the problem of serving sprawling areas throughout the city. This proposed station would be one of many mega-hubs found in the area.