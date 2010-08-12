School Where Nature Is the Teacher

The two new Cathcart schools in Snohomish, Washington, let nature takes its place at the chalkboard.

Designed by NAC|Architecture, the buildings — one an elementary school, the other a high school — won an award in the 2010 American Institute of Architects (AIA) Educational Facility Design Awards for their “rich and varied relationship to nature.” Other honorees included a bio-manufacturing research institute in Durham, North Carolina (below), a middle school in Tacoma, Washington, and a sustainably designed elementary school in Manassas Park, Virginia. (For a complete list of winners go here.)

[A different AIA winner: A biotech school where the window arrangement was inspired by images of DNA sequencing]

The Cathcart schools are designed to bring the natural world to the fore of students’ education. Set down in the heart of a former second-growth forest, they have an endless tract of trees and mountains in their backyard. Campus is littered with salvaged logs and boulders. A walking path bisects the 65-acre site, linking the schools along a thoroughfare of plants and tree stumps and grassy knolls. Inside, windows galore usher the outdoors in.