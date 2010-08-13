Wanted: “Bias Clock” Suits Our Ultra-Partisan Times

The Bias Clock by New York cool-kid designers Rich, Brilliant, Willing is designed to be rotated and hung in any direction you like, according to your tastes or mood or politics. (Or, more functionally: You can tilt the face toward you, so that it’s easy to read from your desk chair, for example.)

When you change the orientation, you just swivel the hands accordingly, and it keeps on ticking with the right time, in whatever position you choose. It’s also numberless, so you don’t have to worry about reading upside down, and with its clean white face and slanted black rim, it’s got a sort of streamlined Dali clock vibe–modern and tasteful, but with a twist.

On their website, Rich, Brilliant, Willing–whose name is a play on the names of the three founders–make a point of defining bias as, “A preference or an inclination, especially one that inhibits impartial judgment.? In which case, it’s the perfect clock for our partisan times.

The Bias Clock’s available at Areaware.

For more FastCompany.com coverage of Rich, Brilliant, Willing, see here and here.SL