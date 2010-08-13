Appreciating the Genius of Everyday Objects

The star in Vitra Design Museum ‘s upcoming exhibition is the kind of design that might awe even Dieter Rams or Naoto Fukusawa: proven functionality, unfrivolous forms stripped to its basics–not easily improved and in such widespread use as to go unnoticed. Yet, take these things away, and we’d be lost.

“Hidden Heroes: The Genius of Everyday Things” opens next week at the Vitra campus in Weil am Rheim, Germany. It presents 35 design classics from the closet hanger to the paper clip. The idea was sparked by an earlier exhibit, ?The Essence of Things,” which looked at minimalism in art, design and architecture. Curator Jochen Eisenbrand says he wanted to further explore a response to the fickleness of design.

“There’s a new fashion trend called out every year, sometimes every season. If you were to follow that, you’d get a bit tired. You rarely see something invented today that remains constant over time,” he says.

One reason is that there’s not much modern society needs that hasn’t already been invented. That wasn’t the case a century ago at the birth of the industrial age, which dramatically changed people’s lives. Those everyday inventions also serve as clues into how society transformed: graphite sticks used by farmers to mark sheep evolved into the common pencil to educate and empower the masses; the basic pin morphed to a paperclip with the rise of office culture, clothing snap closures ushered in a new era of casual dressing.

“We’re trying to put the spotlight on these objects to raise awareness of how great design can endure,” he says.

Eisenbrand recognizes other “hidden heroes” because of their brand’s dominance into the English language. Kleenex was trademarked as a name in 1924 but is widely used to talk about facial tissue in the generic sense. The same goes for Johnson & Johnson’s Band-Aid brand of adhesive bandages, trademarked in 1920. Scotch tape? You get it.

Eisenbrand says they hope to offer a 3-D traveling exhibition and an online component. Here is a closer look at some of the ?hidden heroes?: