Humorless Apple Censors Goofy iPhone App With Half-Naked Dudes

Francis Lam, of db-db-db , might be the goofiest designer making apps for the iPhone . For a long time, he has thought that there are too many naked chicks in the digital world. The designer’s solution: up the quotient of nekkid mens. Enter the Nudemen–sorry, Numen Camera .

Numen turns everything you capture on your iPhone into a bunch of half-naked dudes. Steve Jobs being Steve Jobs , the men required a sort of virtual fig leaf. Click the app, and a clutch of guys in hot-pink skivvies pops up in the center — your pic button. Snap a photo, and the image instantly converts to an even bigger clutch of guys in hot-pink skivvies. Think of it as the Playgirl (RIP) of iPhone apps. That, or the Continental Baths .

Numen Camera is db-db-db’s latest foray into naked-man art. Past projects include nudemessenger.com, a website for sending flash e-cards of naked dudes (Flash! Get it?); Nudemen Clock, which is exactly what it sounds like; and Nudemen Garden, a video in which naked men congregate around people’s real-time movements then tumble into a big gay garden. Tag line: “When nudemen come, the flowers blossom out.”

Then db-db-db started making iPhone apps, and suddenly, the Nudemen became not-so-Nudemen (hence the pink undies and the new name). Guess we shouldn’t be surprised that Apple’s no-nips policy extends to male nether regions, even if it is a 2-D cartoon that looks like a eunuch. But it kinda defeats the whole purpose, right? That something that’s obviously meant as a joke is treated as youth-corrupting smut proves, yet again, that Apple has its head in the wrong place.

[Via CreativeApplications.net]SL