Wanted: A Classy (But Cheap) Leather Skin for iPhone 4

If we have one complaint about the iPhone 4, it’s how quickly the glass on the back becomes a scratched up mess. Frankly, we don’t think cases are much of a solution: Why would you want to hide that beautiful design, especially when so much of what makes it wonderful is how it feels in your hand?

A better solution is a faux-leather skin guard that you simply stick on to the back of the phone:

The skins cost $17.99, and they’re easily removable, using silicone adhesives which can easily be removed from the case afterwards. Sure, maybe the leather finish makes the phone look a bit like a Blackberry or something, but if you’re really scared about scratching the thing up, you’ve got to trade off some of the device’s beauty–and this is the best, least invasive idea we’ve seen so far.

As for the front of your precious phone, the same company also makes invisible plastic skins that will keep the screen from scratching, in either a matte or shiny finish. CK