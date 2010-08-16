College Kids Build High-Tech Monument to Beer (Of Course)

Built by college kids from the University of Applied Sciences in Detmold, Germany, this year, the pavilion is a swooping canopy of more than 2,000 empty beer boxes. From the press materials: The design creates a “spatial scenery” using “parametric software to control the position of the boxes in relation to the overall geometry and to analyze the structural performance.” Wha? They must’ve been drunk when they wrote this. In English: It’s a classed-up monument to beer.

All silliness aside, it’s a pretty phenomenal structure. The boxes float in mid-air, stiffened then strung together by invisible slats and screws. Three sets of concrete-filled boxes act like a load-bearing foundation, anchoring the canopy to the ground. The students had to model all this in 3-D software to determine first if they could even build a pavilion out of beer boxes and second how they’d arrange the boxes so that loads are distributed evenly across the structure. At the same time, they tested the material for strength and flexibility in the university’s material research lab.

The pavilion hosted an event for international students recently, and it’ll eventually be disassembled. But we hear there are more pavilions in the works. Up next: a Bucky dome made out of rolling papers?