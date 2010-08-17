Designers: Are Your Products Among the Decade’s Best? [UPDATED]

[The deadline, formerly August 28th, has been extend to September 3rd?Ed.]

Which designs, over the past ten years, have had the biggest business and social impact? The iPhone? The Prius? The Kindle?

An all-star jury, convened by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA), aims to find out.

The organization’s most ambitious competition, Design of the Decade, is accepting entries through September 3rd. This contest is unique in several ways, says IDSA CEO Clive Roux, because it recognizes both design’s social impact and its influence on business. And it judges a product or service’s staying power.

“In deepening our focus and widening our aperture to span a decade, we provide the jurors with a sufficiently long period of time to better evaluate and more fully appreciate the longer term impact of design,” Roux says.

The jury will gather at The Henry Ford Museum — a partner in the competition, along with Fast Company — in September to evaluate entries. Winners will become part of the permanent collection at The Henry Ford, taking their place alongside such world-changing designs as the first Model T, the Erector Set, and the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile.

Charles L. Jones, who recently left Whirlpool to become chief design officer at Masco Corporation, will lead the jury, which will feature top design executives including: David Butler, vice president of global design, Coca-Cola; Chris Bangle, BMW’s former director of design; Brian Walker, president and CEO of Herman Miller; Ayse Birsel, president, Birsel + Seck LLC; Sohrab Vossoughi, founder and president of Ziba Design; and Marc Greuther, chief curator, The Henry Ford Museum.