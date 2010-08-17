Infographic of the Day: Inception Contest Winner!

We searched high and low, across millions of miles of virtual space; we worried that we’d never succeed. But we found him: The architect of the best infographic explanation of Inception, the summer’s most complicated film.

A refresher, for those who are still new: A scant two weeks ago, we began a contest asking readers to create an infographic explaining Inception. The movie needed it, given how complex it was.

Briefly, Inception is about a group of industrial spies (led by Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Cobb), tasked with convincing the scion of a business empire that he should break up his father’s company. To do that, they have to drug the son and plant that desire within a dream.

But for the idea to take hold and consume the target–and not to be dismissed as nonsense from a sleeping brain–they have to plant it deep into his mind, via a series of intense, sub-conscious narratives. And that means creating dreams within dreams within dreams, so densely layered in the subject’s mind that it feels like a bedrock desire.

We received lots of great entries. But Rick’s idea was the clear winner:

[Click for full-size]