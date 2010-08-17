Eye Candy: Shipping Containers Grunge Up Stark Modern Office

The Swiss architecture firm Group8 has managed to marry two of the biggest cliches in contemporary architecture — shipping containers and stark white offices — to produce something entirely unique.

The project is a new workplace for Group8 in Geneva, and the architects’ sleight of hand was to load up a massive open floorplan with more than a dozen steel containers, rust, grime and all.

Here’s the interior of one of the containers. Mostly, they’re used for conferencing and brainstorming.