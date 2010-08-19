Light Shows Outgrow Candy Ravers and Pink Floyd

Leo Villareal has been dazzling the art world for about a decade with tripped-out light sculptures that would look just as at home in a snooty gallery as at a rave or a matinee of Laser Floyd. Now, you can see much of his work in one place: He’s got his first major museum survey opening Saturday, at the San Jose Museum of Art, in California.

The exhibit has about 20 of the New York artist’s sculptures, plus footage of his site-specific installations — including an LED display that, a couple years back, turned part of the National Gallery of Art into a stunning artificial meteor shower: Villareal made Star and Diamond Sea (below) out of white LEDs and custom software and electrical hardware: