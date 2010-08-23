Sign of the Times: Your Personal Hobo-mobile

It says something about the present age that there’s been a profusion of designs targeted at modern hobos: A jacket that converts into a tent ; a rolling hobo shelter ; inflatable mobile homes . American preeminence is fading, China is in the rise, the economy feels like a roiling sea, and environmental apocalypse is near. It just seems so appealing to liquidate the 401K, flip the working world the bird, and say, “You can take your daily grind and shove it. I’m taking to the road, man. With nothing but my dog and my MacBook Pro.”

Naturally, you don’t want to sacrifice too many comforts. And you definitely don’t want a carbon-gulping RV. Designer Cornelius Comanns has a solution for you: Bufalino, which converts a simple Piaggio APE50 trike–familiar if you’ve ever traveled in Asia–into a full on rolling shelter with as many comforts as your local artisanal coffee shop.

Comanns, a former intern for Art Lebedev who created the design for his graduation thesis, tells Desigboom: “The traveling vehicle is always with you like some kind of a base camp, while also being used for moving on in an easygoing and spontaneous way.” Notice the words–“base camp,” “easygoing,” and “spontaneous.” Spoken like a modern hobo prophet.