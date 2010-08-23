Can “Massive Personalization” Rebuild Quake-Devastated Chile?

The magnitude 8.8 earthquake that rattled Chile to its core earlier this year destroyed some 500,000 homes, setting off a tremendous rebuilding effort which officials estimate will take years to complete. Chilean architect Emilio Marin has an idea that could restore housing better and faster.

Marin proposes throwing up prefab units that can be stretched, pulled, tweaked, and grouped according to residents? desires. A notch above mass-produced disaster shelters (see: FEMA trailers), but more homogeneous than customized single-family homes (see here), the houses offer what Marin calls “massive personalization.” You can specify 400-square-foot buildings with standard pitched roofs or triple-roof buildings that are three times as big. (You can also turn them into community centers or more complex structures.) “We believe that qualitative values in architectonic solutions like spatial quality, quality of life, space and cubic meters cannot be reserved only for the elites,” Marin says. Cutting through the archispeak, the suggestion is that both rich and poor should get to determine the parameters of where they live — quickly and relative to the size of their pocketbooks.

Marin envisions entire neighborhoods of these units in rural and suburban regions — especially in places that were completely wiped out by the earthquake or its subsequent tsunamis. Because the design is standardized, it’d be easy to construct in numbers.