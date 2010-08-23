Ad-Agency Office Looks Like House Sawed in Half

The workplace of the British ad agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty in Shaghai feels like home. They’ve got a kitchen, a bathroom, a formal dining room, and a kids’ room (complete with a laddered loft bed). It could almost pass for a quaint little cottage somewhere in the English countryside. There’s just one hitch: The “cottage” looks like it was sawed clear in half.

The cottage, of course, isn’t a cottage at all, but a clutch of meeting rooms inserted into a much larger space and done up to look like the interior of some fussy old biddy ‘s home. Designed by the Singapore firm Asylum , the place is meant to evoke “the hurried state of development that is Shanghai.” It’s to be a “catalyst for social commentary.”

We’re not sure about the latter, but the former certainly rings true. As any one who’s visited Shanghai will tell you, building — like protesting in France and napping in Spain — is the local pastime. To that end, the rest of the office feels like a construction site. Floors are left unfinished. Dividers and shelves are made out of wallboard. And pipes painted white turn the walls into 3-D works of art.

Ad firms are famous for filling their offices with pointlessly whimsical crap. See here, here and here (you’ll have to scroll down a little). Bartle Bogle Hegarty Shanghai comes close, except that the office is done so well and the concept is so amusing. Think about it: The place is probably lousy with British expats, and when they come to work every day, exasperated by the jackhammers and maybe a little homesick, they get a snapshot of this charming little English house — ripped in two. If not social commentary, it’s certainly a digger bucketful of dark comedy.

