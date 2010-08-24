Infographic: Politicians Funded by Dirty Energy

We’ve got some shocking news for you. Are you sitting down? Okay.

The very same politicians in Congress shouting that energy-policy reforms are tantamount to a fascist takeover also happen to be the same people taking the most money from the oil and coal industries to fund their political campaigns. Say whuuuut?!

It’s easy for many of these politicos to skate by with few people noticing how they stay in business. But DirtyEnergyMoney.com, a series of interactive graphics by Oil Change International, reveals the geysers of money at stake. Granted, this is a project funded by lots of lefty organizations, including Move On and Greenpeace. But this is public data which usually hides in plain sight–and which has only become easy to read for regular citizens thanks to the power of infographics.

The site offers four basic visualizations of the data. The simplest is a straight-up leaderboard, showing which Congressional sessions, congressmen, and companies have been most soaked in coal and oil money:

Then, you can click on each Congressional class, to see all the tangled relationships between companies and congressmen (clicking on either highlights only those relationships they have; play with it on the site):