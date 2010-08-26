Eye Candy: Tokujin Yoshioka’s Gorgeously Minimal Cosmetics Packaging

First, a word on cosmetics packaging: It’s terrible. You’ve got the tacky, faux-rococo stuff clearly inspired by Dynasty or the campy ?50s retro aesthetic (cute-ish, but do you really want to whip out blush decorated in a boobsy pinup girl and the phrase ?Hot Mama!??). The industry’s hopelessly stuck in any era except this one. Which is why we’re smitten with Yoshioka’s new bottle and makeup design for the Japanese brand SUQQU — it’s brazenly modern.

The bottles debut in September, and they’re a study in effortless minimalism. Brand and product descrips aside, the only embellishment is a light texture on the surface designed to evoke, as Yoshioka tells it, “cloud[s] in the sky or fieldstone.” The idea’s to make the bottles as much about touch as about aesthetics, which makes perfect sense: Don’t we spend more time handling cosmetics than looking at them” The makeup: