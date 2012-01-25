How Augmented Reality Windshields Could Transform Driving

Self-navigating cars, small streets and a city crawling with information is architect Jurgen Mayer H.’s winning idea for Audi’s Urban Future Award, announced this week at the Architecture Biennale in Venice, Italy. Audi’s Urban Future competition tapped six firms–also included were Alison Brooks Architects, BIG, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Cloud 9 and Standardarchitecture–to imagine mobility and urbanism in the city of 2030. The winning concept, by J. Mayer H. Architects focused on a future where navigating an urban environment is no longer the headache-inducing, traffic-snarling norm–and driving will actually be an entirely pleasant experience.

In 2030, says Mayer H., cars will be hybrid mobility devices which drive themselves. To maximize efficiency, we’ll share these vehicles, which will pick up and drop off passengers as effortlessly as a taxi. And since drivers will not have to worry themselves with such silly things as safety and directions, the car itself can become an interactive, immersive experience. Think of it like Ford’s integrated dash technology Sync, merged with your iPhone’s favorite augmented reality app, blown up across the entire windshield. Information about historic architecture, real estate values, or local amenities can be easily accessed to help passengers learn more about their cities.

